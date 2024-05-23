Bowl Boss Acai Fairmount
Food
12 oz Signature Bowls
- Small Amazon Power
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt$11.50
- Small Beach Bum
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter$11.50
- Small Coco Cabana
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*$11.50
- Small Gold Coast
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey$11.50
- Small Paradise Bowl
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey$11.50
- Small Sunny Beach
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle$11.50
- Small Surfs Up
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle$11.50
- Small The Benny
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!$11.50
16 oz Signature Bowls
- Medium Amazon Power
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt$13.50
- Medium Beach Bum
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter$13.50
- Medium Coco Cabana
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*$13.50
- Medium Gold Coast
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey$13.50
- Medium Paradise Bowl
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey$13.50
- Medium Sunny Beach
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle$13.50
- Medium Surfs Up
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle$13.50
- Medium The Benny
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!$13.50
24 oz Signature Bowls
- Large Amazon Power
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt$20.00
- Large Beach Bum
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter$20.00
- Large Coco Cabana
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*$20.00
- Large Gold Coast
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey$20.00
- Large Paradise Bowl
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey$20.00
- Large Sunny Beach
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle$20.00
- Large Surfs Up
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle$20.00
- Large The Benny
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!$20.00
BYOB Build Your Own Bowl
Toasts
- Guac My World
Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado (healthy fat), Tomato, Everything Spice and a slice of Lime$6.25
- This is My Jam!
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made mixed berry Chia Jam (contains Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, chia seeds and Maple Syrup), SunButter (Nut free Nut Butter), Banana and Chia Seeds$6.25
- Nutella Daze
Multi Grain Toast topped with Nutella, Strawberries, Banana and Cacao Nibs$6.25
- Bee Sweet
Multi Grain Toast topped with Peanut Butter (for protein), Banana, Cacao Nibs and a Honey drizzle$6.25
- Superberry
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made Cashew Butter, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, a Coconut sprinkle (healthy fat) and an Agave drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).$6.25
Oatmeal
- Almond Joy Oatmeal
Hot Oatmeal mixed with Cacao Powder then topped with Banana, Coconut (healthy fat), Almonds and Almond Butter (for protein) and Agave (for a little natural sweetness).$6.25
- Date Me Oatmeal
Hot Oatmeal with Blueberries (antioxidants), Walnuts and Peanut Butter (for protein), topped with Dates and a Honey drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).$6.25
- Nutell-Oats
Hot Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Goji Berries (for energy and antioxidants), Nutella (for fun!) and an unsweetened Coconut Yogurt drizzle.$6.25
- Cran Apple Oatmeal
Hot Oatmeal topped with Apple (for fiber) Dried Cranberries, Walnuts (for protein), Cinnamon and a Maple Syrup drizzle.$6.25
- Tropical Oatmeal
Hot Oatmeal topped with Pineapple, Mango, Coconut (healthy fat) and a Honey drizzle$6.25
Drinks
Smoothies
- A Little Nutty Smoothie
Banana, Cinnamon, Cacao Powder, Honey, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk$8.50
- Banana Bread Smoothie
Banana, Oats, Honey, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Vanilla, Almond Milk$8.50
- Blue Lagoon Smoothie
Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk$8.50
- Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
Banana, Blueberry, Oats, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk$8.50
- Build Your Own Smoothie
1 Milk, 2 Fruits, 1 Boost, and 1 Sweetener$8.50
- Cherry Breeze Smoothie
Cherry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk$8.50
- Clean & Green Smoothie
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Kale, Agave, Almond Milk$8.50
- Glowing Skin Smoothie
Banana. Kale, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk$8.50
- Golden Age Smoothie
Banana, Mango, Turmeric, Almond Milk. Anti Inflammatory!!$8.50
- Good Mood Smoothie
Avocado, Banana, Kale, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk$8.50
- Java Junkie Smoothie
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Espresso, Cinnamon, Agave$8.50
- Lasting Energy Smoothie
Acai, Banana, Mixed Berries, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Agave, and Almond Milk$8.50
- Mexican Chocolate Smoothie
Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Cacao, Cayenne, Agave, Almond Milk$8.50
- PB Banana Smoothie
Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk$8.50
- Pink Flamingo Smoothie
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk$8.50
- Pure Energy Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk$8.50
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Almond Milk$8.50
- Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Almond Milk$8.50
- The PB&J Smoothie
Banana, Blackberry, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk$8.50
- Tropikale Smoothie
Pineapple, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk$8.50
Espresso Drinks
- Americano
An aromatic and intense coffee experience. Crafted simply with espresso and filtered water, this cup o’ joe will provide you a smoother and deeper sip than your average coffee brew. Flavor profile: bold, earthy and slightly nutty.$3.50
- Blackberry Vanilla Latte
Our signature latte blended with blackberry and vanilla flavorings for a decadent caffeine experience.$5.50
- Bourbon Vanilla Caramel Latte$5.50
- Cafe Mocha
Ghirardelli sweet cocoa infused with soy milk and mixed with a double shot of espresso$5.50
- Cappuccino
A velvety beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk, and a thick layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: slightly bitter and mildly sweet.$4.50
- Caramel Macchiato
Steamy Soy milk swirled with a duo of Vanilla and creamy Caramel drizzles, marked with 2 shots of Espresso.$5.95
- Latte
A thick and creamy beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: mild and slightly sweet.$4.95
- Marshmallow Mocha
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and marshmallow flavoring for an unforgettable pick-me-up. Topped with raw cacao powder and a dark chocolate drizzle.$5.50
- Peppermint Mocha
Your choice of milk infused with peppermint and a creamy chocolate sauce poured over rich espresso!$5.50
- Pistachio Latte
Your choice of milk infused with nutty pistachio flavoring and a double shot of espresso$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and a double shot of espresso$5.50
- Raspberry White Chocolate Latte
Our signature latte infused with raspberry and white chocolate flavorings to provide a beverage that’s both brilliantly sweet and tangy.$5.50
- Salted Caramel Latte
Your choice of milk infused with dreamy salted caramel flavoring poured over a double shot of espresso$5.50
- Salty Caramel Latte
Our signature latte brewed with rich dairy-free chocolate and salted caramel flavoring for a cozy caffeine kick that’s hard to beat. Topped with a cracking of fresh sea salt and a dark chocolate drizzle.$5.50
- Strawberry Mocha Latte
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and nectarous strawberry flavoring. The very definition of “cozy in a cup”!$5.50
Chai and Tea Lattes
- Chai Latte
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai$4.99
- Turmeric Chai Latte
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai and anti-inflammatory turmeric.$5.50
- Pumpkin Chai Latte
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai tea$5.75
- Lavender London Fog
Citrusy Earl Grey tea and Lavender flavoring steamed with Soy Milk$5.50
Matcha Lattes
- Matcha Latte
Your choice of milk blended with matcha powder and vanilla flavoring. How could you go wrong?!$4.99
- Iced Spiced Matcha Latte
Rich soy milk poured over ice and infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, local honey and topped with a gorgeous green matcha layer.$5.50
- Iced Strawberry Matcha
Freshly smashed strawberries topped with creamy soy milk and matcha layers$6.00
- Iced Mango Matcha Latte$5.50
Cocoas/Steamers
- Apple Pie Steamer
Our creamy oat milk steamed together with a shake of cinnamon, Apple & Salted Caramel syrups and then topped with a caramel drizzle. Yummy!!$4.99
- Blueberry Pie Steamer
Your choice of milk steamed with blueberry and shortcake syrup. No caffeine needed for this little pick-me-up!$4.99
- Butter Pecan Hot Chocolate$5.50
- French Toast Steamer
Your choice of milk infused with brown sugar cinnamon flavoring and topped with a cinnamon sprinkle. Perfect for any time of day!$4.99
- Hazelnut Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Hot Chocolate
Rich and delicious Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk. Decadent!$4.50
- Hug in a Mug
A cozy blend of Cinnamon & Nutmeg with Salted Caramel & Vanilla syrups steamed together with our NEW OAT MILK and topped with a creamy caramel drizzle.$4.99
- Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
A hot, creamy delight on a cold winter day. Or anytime really! Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk and our Peanut Butter, MMMMMmmmmmmmm!!$5.50
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Pumpkin Pie Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Raspberry Hot Chocolate
A rich and creamy hot cocoa featuring Ghirardelli Chocolate with a zing of Raspberry flavoring... I'll have another please!$5.50
- S'mores Steamer
Who doesn't love a campfire S'more?? Our drinkable version of a beloved favorite. Toasted Marshmallow syrup and Ghirardelli cocoa with steamed soy milk...enjoy!$4.99
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
Rich and delicious Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk and creamy Ghirardelli Salted Caramel... sooooo gooood!$5.50
Teas
Lemonade
- Plain Lemonade
A classic!$3.50
- Blue Spirulina Lemonade
Lemonade infused with blue spirulina for an extra micronutrient boost!$3.95
- Blackberry Lemonade
Blackberry infused lemonade$3.95
- Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry infused lemonade$3.95
- Peach Lemonade
Peach infused lemonade$3.95
- Mango Lemonade
Mango infused lemonade$3.95
- Lavender Lemonade
Lavender infused lemonade$3.95