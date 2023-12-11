Bowl Boss Acai Fairmount
Food
12 oz Signature Bowls
- Small Amazon Power$11.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Small Beach Bum$11.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Small Coco Cabana$11.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Small Gold Coast$11.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Small Paradise Bowl$11.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Small Sunny Beach$11.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Small Surfs Up$11.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Small The Benny$11.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Small WinterBerry Bowl$12.00
16 oz Signature Bowls
- Medium Amazon Power$13.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Medium Beach Bum$13.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Medium Coco Cabana$13.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Medium Gold Coast$13.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Medium Paradise Bowl$13.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Medium Sunny Beach$13.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Medium Surfs Up$13.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Medium The Benny$13.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Medium WinterBerry Bowl$14.00
Medium Sunny Beach
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
24 oz Signature Bowls
- Large Amazon Power$20.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Large Beach Bum$20.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Large Coco Cabana$20.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Large Gold Coast$20.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Large Paradise Bowl$20.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Large Sunny Beach$20.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Large Surfs Up$20.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Large The Benny$20.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Large WinterBerry Bowl$21.00
BYOB Build Your Own Bowl
Toasts
- Guac My World$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado (healthy fat), Tomato, Everything Spice and a slice of Lime
Multi Grain Toast topped with Avocado (healthy fat), Tomato, Everything Spice and a slice of Lime
- This is My Jam!$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made mixed berry Chia Jam (contains Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, chia seeds and Maple Syrup), SunButter (Nut free Nut Butter), Banana and Chia Seeds
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made mixed berry Chia Jam (contains Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, chia seeds and Maple Syrup), SunButter (Nut free Nut Butter), Banana and Chia Seeds
- Nutella Daze$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with Nutella, Strawberries, Banana and Cacao Nibs
Multi Grain Toast topped with Nutella, Strawberries, Banana and Cacao Nibs
- Bee Sweet$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with Peanut Butter (for protein), Banana, Cacao Nibs and a Honey drizzle
Multi Grain Toast topped with Peanut Butter (for protein), Banana, Cacao Nibs and a Honey drizzle
- Superberry$6.00
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made Cashew Butter, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, a Coconut sprinkle (healthy fat) and an Agave drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).
Multi Grain Toast topped with our house made Cashew Butter, Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, a Coconut sprinkle (healthy fat) and an Agave drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).
- Get Figgy with It$6.00
Oatmeal
- Almond Joy Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal mixed with Cacao Powder then topped with Banana, Coconut (healthy fat), Almonds and Almond Butter (for protein) and Agave (for a little natural sweetness).
Hot Oatmeal mixed with Cacao Powder then topped with Banana, Coconut (healthy fat), Almonds and Almond Butter (for protein) and Agave (for a little natural sweetness).
- Date Me Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal with Blueberries (antioxidants), Walnuts and Peanut Butter (for protein), topped with Dates and a Honey drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).
Hot Oatmeal with Blueberries (antioxidants), Walnuts and Peanut Butter (for protein), topped with Dates and a Honey drizzle (for a little natural sweetness).
- Nutell-Oats$6.00
Hot Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Goji Berries (for energy and antioxidants), Nutella (for fun!) and an unsweetened Coconut Yogurt drizzle.
Hot Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Goji Berries (for energy and antioxidants), Nutella (for fun!) and an unsweetened Coconut Yogurt drizzle.
- Cran Apple Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal topped with Apple (for fiber) Dried Cranberries, Walnuts (for protein), Cinnamon and a Maple Syrup drizzle.
Hot Oatmeal topped with Apple (for fiber) Dried Cranberries, Walnuts (for protein), Cinnamon and a Maple Syrup drizzle.
- Tropical Oatmeal$6.00
Hot Oatmeal topped with Pineapple, Mango, Coconut (healthy fat) and a Honey drizzle
Hot Oatmeal topped with Pineapple, Mango, Coconut (healthy fat) and a Honey drizzle
- Tiramisu Overnight Oats$6.00
Drinks
Smoothies
- A Little Nutty Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Cinnamon, Cacao Powder, Agave, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk
Banana, Cinnamon, Cacao Powder, Agave, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk
- Banana Bread Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Oats, Honey, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Almond Milk
Banana, Oats, Honey, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Almond Milk
- Blue Lagoon Smoothie$7.99
Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk
Blue Spirulina, Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk
- Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Blueberry, Oats, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk
Banana, Blueberry, Oats, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk
- Cherry Breeze Smoothie$7.99
Cherry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
Cherry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
- Clean & Green Smoothie$7.99
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Kale, Agave, Almond Milk
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Kale, Agave, Almond Milk
- Glowing Skin Smoothie$7.99
Banana. Kale, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk
Banana. Kale, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk
- Golden Age Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Mango, Turmeric, Almond Milk. Anti Inflammatory!!
Banana, Mango, Turmeric, Almond Milk. Anti Inflammatory!!
- Good Mood Smoothie$7.99
Avocado, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk
Avocado, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Agave, Almond Milk
- Java Junkie Smoothie$7.99
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Espresso, Cinnamon, Agave
Acai, Mixed Berries, Banana, Espresso, Cinnamon, Agave
- Lasting Energy Smoothie$7.99
Acai, Banana, Mixed Berries, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Agave, and Almond Milk
Acai, Banana, Mixed Berries, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Agave, and Almond Milk
- Mexican Chocolate Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Cacao, Cayenne, Agave, Almond Milk
Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Cacao, Cayenne, Agave, Almond Milk
- PB Banana Smoothie$7.99
Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk
Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk
- Pink Flamingo Smoothie$7.99
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
Pitaya, Banana, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
- Pump It Up Smoothie$7.99
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Agave, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Oat Milk
Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Agave, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Oat Milk
- Pure Energy Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, Banana, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
Strawberry, Banana, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Agave, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
- Spruced Up Smoothie$7.99
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Almond Milk
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Almond Milk
- Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie$7.99
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Almond Milk
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Almond Milk
- The PB&J Smoothie$7.99
Banana, Blackberry, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
Banana, Blackberry, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
- Tropikale Smoothie$7.99
Pineapple, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk
Pineapple, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk
- Build Your Own Smoothie$7.99
1 Milk, 2 Fruits, 1 Boost, and 1 Sweetener
1 Milk, 2 Fruits, 1 Boost, and 1 Sweetener
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$3.50
An aromatic and intense coffee experience. Crafted simply with espresso and filtered water, this cup o’ joe will provide you a smoother and deeper sip than your average coffee brew. Flavor profile: bold, earthy and slightly nutty.
An aromatic and intense coffee experience. Crafted simply with espresso and filtered water, this cup o’ joe will provide you a smoother and deeper sip than your average coffee brew. Flavor profile: bold, earthy and slightly nutty.
- Blackberry Vanilla Latte$5.50
Our signature latte blended with blackberry and vanilla flavorings for a decadent caffeine experience.
Our signature latte blended with blackberry and vanilla flavorings for a decadent caffeine experience.
- Bourbon Vanilla Caramel Latte$5.50
- Cafe Mocha$5.50
Ghirardelli sweet cocoa infused with soy milk and mixed with a double shot of espresso
Ghirardelli sweet cocoa infused with soy milk and mixed with a double shot of espresso
- Cappuccino$4.50
A velvety beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk, and a thick layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: slightly bitter and mildly sweet.
A velvety beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk, and a thick layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: slightly bitter and mildly sweet.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.95
Steamy Soy milk swirled with a duo of Vanilla and creamy Caramel drizzles, marked with 2 shots of Espresso.
Steamy Soy milk swirled with a duo of Vanilla and creamy Caramel drizzles, marked with 2 shots of Espresso.
- Iced Blueberry White Mocha$5.50
- Latte$4.50
A thick and creamy beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: mild and slightly sweet.
A thick and creamy beverage layered with rich espresso, soy milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Flavor profile: mild and slightly sweet.
- Marshmallow Mocha$5.50
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and marshmallow flavoring for an unforgettable pick-me-up. Topped with raw cacao powder and a dark chocolate drizzle.
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and marshmallow flavoring for an unforgettable pick-me-up. Topped with raw cacao powder and a dark chocolate drizzle.
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with peppermint and a creamy chocolate sauce poured over rich espresso!
Your choice of milk infused with peppermint and a creamy chocolate sauce poured over rich espresso!
- Pistachio Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with nutty pistachio flavoring and a double shot of espresso
Your choice of milk infused with nutty pistachio flavoring and a double shot of espresso
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and a double shot of espresso
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and a double shot of espresso
- Raspberry White Chocolate Latte$5.50
Our signature latte infused with raspberry and white chocolate flavorings to provide a beverage that’s both brilliantly sweet and tangy.
Our signature latte infused with raspberry and white chocolate flavorings to provide a beverage that’s both brilliantly sweet and tangy.
- Salted Caramel Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk infused with dreamy salted caramel flavoring poured over a double shot of espresso
Your choice of milk infused with dreamy salted caramel flavoring poured over a double shot of espresso
- Salty Caramel Latte$5.50
Our signature latte brewed with rich dairy-free chocolate and salted caramel flavoring for a cozy caffeine kick that’s hard to beat. Topped with a cracking of fresh sea salt and a dark chocolate drizzle.
Our signature latte brewed with rich dairy-free chocolate and salted caramel flavoring for a cozy caffeine kick that’s hard to beat. Topped with a cracking of fresh sea salt and a dark chocolate drizzle.
- Strawberry Mocha Latte$5.50
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and nectarous strawberry flavoring. The very definition of “cozy in a cup”!
Our signature latte united with rich dairy-free chocolate and nectarous strawberry flavoring. The very definition of “cozy in a cup”!
Chai and Tea Lattes
- Chai Latte$4.99
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai
- Turmeric Chai Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
Your choice of milk blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
- Pumpkin Chai Latte$5.75
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai tea
Your choice of milk infused with pumpkin spice flavoring and blended with our Honey Vanilla Chai tea
- Lavender London Fog$5.50
Citrusy Earl Grey tea and Lavender flavoring steamed with Soy Milk
Citrusy Earl Grey tea and Lavender flavoring steamed with Soy Milk
Matcha Lattes
- Matcha Latte$4.99
Your choice of milk blended with matcha powder and vanilla flavoring. How could you go wrong?!
Your choice of milk blended with matcha powder and vanilla flavoring. How could you go wrong?!
- Iced Spiced Matcha Latte$5.50
Rich soy milk poured over ice and infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, local honey and topped with a gorgeous green matcha layer.
Rich soy milk poured over ice and infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, local honey and topped with a gorgeous green matcha layer.
- Iced Strawberry Matcha$6.00
Freshly smashed strawberries topped with creamy soy milk and matcha layers
Freshly smashed strawberries topped with creamy soy milk and matcha layers
- Raspberry - Pistachio Iced Matcha$5.50
Cocoas/Steamers
- Apple Pie Steamer$4.99
Our creamy oat milk steamed together with a shake of cinnamon, Apple & Salted Caramel syrups and then topped with a caramel drizzle. Yummy!!
Our creamy oat milk steamed together with a shake of cinnamon, Apple & Salted Caramel syrups and then topped with a caramel drizzle. Yummy!!
- Blueberry Pie Steamer$4.99
Your choice of milk steamed with blueberry and shortcake syrup. No caffeine needed for this little pick-me-up!
Your choice of milk steamed with blueberry and shortcake syrup. No caffeine needed for this little pick-me-up!
- Butter Pecan Hot Chocolate$5.50
- French Toast Steamer$4.99
Your choice of milk infused with brown sugar cinnamon flavoring and topped with a cinnamon sprinkle. Perfect for any time of day!
Your choice of milk infused with brown sugar cinnamon flavoring and topped with a cinnamon sprinkle. Perfect for any time of day!
- Hazelnut Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
Rich and delicious Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk. Decadent!
Rich and delicious Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk. Decadent!
- Hug in a Mug$4.99
A cozy blend of Cinnamon & Nutmeg with Salted Caramel & Vanilla syrups steamed together with our NEW OAT MILK and topped with a creamy caramel drizzle.
A cozy blend of Cinnamon & Nutmeg with Salted Caramel & Vanilla syrups steamed together with our NEW OAT MILK and topped with a creamy caramel drizzle.
- Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate$5.50
A hot, creamy delight on a cold winter day. Or anytime really! Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk and our Peanut Butter, MMMMMmmmmmmmm!!
A hot, creamy delight on a cold winter day. Or anytime really! Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk and our Peanut Butter, MMMMMmmmmmmmm!!
- Pumpkin Pie Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Raspberry Hot Chocolate$5.50
A rich and creamy hot cocoa featuring Ghirardelli Chocolate with a zing of Raspberry flavoring... I'll have another please!
A rich and creamy hot cocoa featuring Ghirardelli Chocolate with a zing of Raspberry flavoring... I'll have another please!
- S'mores Steamer$4.99
Who doesn't love a campfire S'more?? Our drinkable version of a beloved favorite. Toasted Marshmallow syrup and Ghirardelli cocoa with steamed soy milk...enjoy!
Who doesn't love a campfire S'more?? Our drinkable version of a beloved favorite. Toasted Marshmallow syrup and Ghirardelli cocoa with steamed soy milk...enjoy!
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate$5.50
Rich and delicious Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk and creamy Ghirardelli Salted Caramel... sooooo gooood!
Rich and delicious Ghirardelli cocoa steamed with soy milk and creamy Ghirardelli Salted Caramel... sooooo gooood!
Teas
- Super Berry$2.50
A non-caffeinated superfruit blend reminiscent of cacao, blueberries, raspberries, and red wine grapes
A non-caffeinated superfruit blend reminiscent of cacao, blueberries, raspberries, and red wine grapes
- Peppermint$2.50
- Blueberry Hibiscus$2.50
- Earl Grey$2.50
A caffeinated tea with a rich floral and citrusy flavor
A caffeinated tea with a rich floral and citrusy flavor
Lemonade
- Plain Lemonade$3.50
A classic!
A classic!
- Blue Spirulina Lemonade$3.95
Lemonade infused with blue spirulina for an extra micronutrient boost!
Lemonade infused with blue spirulina for an extra micronutrient boost!
- Blackberry Lemonade$3.95
Blackberry infused lemonade
Blackberry infused lemonade
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
Strawberry infused lemonade
Strawberry infused lemonade
- Peach Lemonade$3.95
Peach infused lemonade
Peach infused lemonade
- Mango Lemonade$3.95
Mango infused lemonade
Mango infused lemonade
- Lavender Lemonade$3.95
Lavender infused lemonade
Lavender infused lemonade