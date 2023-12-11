Bowl Boss Acai New Hartford
Food
12 oz Signature Bowls
- Small Amazon Power$11.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Small Beach Bum$11.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Small Coco Cabana$11.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Small Gold Coast$11.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Small Paradise Bowl$11.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Small Sunny Beach$11.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Small Surfs Up$11.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Small The Benny$11.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Small WinterBerry Bowl$12.00
16 oz Signature Bowls
- Medium Amazon Power$13.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Medium Beach Bum$13.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Medium Coco Cabana$13.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Medium Gold Coast$13.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Medium Paradise Bowl$13.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Medium Sunny Beach$13.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Medium Surfs Up$13.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Medium The Benny$13.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Medium WinterBerry Bowl$14.00
24 oz Signature Bowls
- Large Amazon Power$20.00
Apple | Banana | Walnuts | Granola | Peanut Butter | Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt
- Large Beach Bum$20.00
Strawberry | Granola | Banana | Housemade Chia Jam (contains: Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup) | Peanut Butter
- Large Coco Cabana$20.00
Strawberry | Coconut | Banana | Granola | Nutella drizzle *CUSTOMER-RATED #1*
- Large Gold Coast$20.00
Pineapple | Granola | Banana | Mango | Coconut | Honey
- Large Paradise Bowl$20.00
Banana | Blueberry | Dates | Blackberries | Granola | Honey
- Large Sunny Beach$20.00
Apple | Pumpkin Seeds | Banana | Almond Butter | Granola | Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Large Surfs Up$20.00
Strawberry | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Housemade Cashew Butter| Granola | Cacao Powder Sprinkle
- Large The Benny$20.00
Blueberry | Banana | Chia Seeds | Granola | Honey *If you've never tried a bowl before, this is a great starter! *PRO TIP* Add Peanut Butter!
- Large WinterBerry Bowl$21.00
BYOB Build Your Own Bowl
- Small 12 oz BYOB$11.50
Build your own Bowl! Go ahead... go crazy!
- Medium 16 oz BYOB$13.50
Build your own Bowl! Go ahead... go crazy!
- Large 24 oz BYOB$20.50
Build your own Bowl! Go ahead... go crazy!
Waffle
- Waffles$7.99
**Contains Gluten and Egg**
Waffles
**Contains Gluten and Egg**